PayPal Holdings, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

PayPal Holdings, Inc. with ticker code (PYPL) now have 42 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 160 and 87 with the average target price sitting at 120.38. Now with the previous closing price of 84.26 this would imply there is a potential upside of 42.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 91.98 and the 200 day MA is 109.9. The company has a market capitalisation of $99,168m. Find out more information at: https://www.paypal.com

The potential market cap would be $141,679m based on the market concensus.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company’s payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

