Paymentus Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 74.7% Upside

Paymentus Holdings with ticker code (PAY) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 23 and 16 with a mean TP of 19.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.16 this would imply there is a potential upside of 74.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 13.88 and the 200 day MA is 21.31. The company has a market cap of $1,360m. Find out more information at: https://www.paymentus.com

The potential market cap would be $2,376m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Paymentus Holdings provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform. The company serves utility, financial service, insurance, government, telecommunication, and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Redmond, Washington.