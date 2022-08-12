Twitter
Paymentus Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 74.7% Upside

Paymentus Holdings with ticker code (PAY) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 23 and 16 with a mean TP of 19.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.16 this would imply there is a potential upside of 74.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 13.88 and the 200 day MA is 21.31. The company has a market cap of $1,360m. Find out more information at: https://www.paymentus.com

The potential market cap would be $2,376m based on the market concensus.

Paymentus Holdings provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform. The company serves utility, financial service, insurance, government, telecommunication, and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Redmond, Washington.

