Paymentus Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 70.7% Upside

Paymentus Holdings with ticker code (PAY) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 32 and 18 calculating the mean target price we have 24. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.06 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 70.7%. The day 50 moving average is 14.5 while the 200 day moving average is 22.63. The company has a market cap of $1,742m. Company Website: https://www.paymentus.com

The potential market cap would be $2,973m based on the market concensus.

Paymentus Holdings provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform. The company serves utility, financial service, insurance, government, telecommunication, and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Redmond, Washington.