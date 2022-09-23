Paymentus Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 70.6% Upside

Paymentus Holdings with ticker code (PAY) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 23 and 13 and has a mean target at 17.44. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.22 this would imply there is a potential upside of 70.6%. The 50 day MA is 12.49 and the 200 day moving average is 18.92. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,205m. Visit the company website at: https://www.paymentus.com

The potential market cap would be $2,057m based on the market concensus.

Paymentus Holdings provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform. The company serves utility, financial service, insurance, government, telecommunication, and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Redmond, Washington.