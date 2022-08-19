Twitter
Paymentus Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 65.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Paymentus Holdings found using ticker (PAY) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 14 with the average target price sitting at 18.56. With the stocks previous close at 11.23 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 65.3%. The day 50 moving average is 13.55 while the 200 day moving average is 21.02. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,392m. Company Website: https://www.paymentus.com

The potential market cap would be $2,300m based on the market concensus.

Paymentus Holdings provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform. The company serves utility, financial service, insurance, government, telecommunication, and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Redmond, Washington.

