Paymentus Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 61.5% Upside

Paymentus Holdings with ticker code (PAY) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 15 and 10 and has a mean target at 11.9. With the stocks previous close at 7.37 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 61.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.91 and the 200 day MA is 13.39. The company has a market cap of $894m. Visit the company website at: https://www.paymentus.com

The potential market cap would be $1,444m based on the market concensus.

Paymentus Holdings provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform. The company serves utility, financial service, insurance, government, telecommunication, and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Redmond, Washington.