Paymentus Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 54.2% Upside

Paymentus Holdings with ticker code (PAY) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 13 calculating the mean target price we have 16.11. Now with the previous closing price of 10.45 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 54.2%. The day 50 moving average is 10.95 and the 200 day moving average is 16.04. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,269m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.paymentus.com

The potential market cap would be $1,957m based on the market concensus.

Paymentus Holdings provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform. The company serves utility, financial service, insurance, government, telecommunication, and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Redmond, Washington.