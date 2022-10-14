Paymentus Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 50.6% Upside

Paymentus Holdings found using ticker (PAY) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 13 calculating the mean target price we have 16.11. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.7 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 50.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 11.23 and the 200 day moving average is 17.5. The market cap for the company is $1,344m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.paymentus.com

The potential market cap would be $2,024m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Paymentus Holdings provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform. The company serves utility, financial service, insurance, government, telecommunication, and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Redmond, Washington.