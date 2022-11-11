Paymentus Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 46.9% Upside

Paymentus Holdings with ticker code (PAY) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 19 and 10 and has a mean target at 13. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.85 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 46.9%. The 50 day MA is 10.76 and the 200 day MA is 15.66. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,432m. Visit the company website at: https://www.paymentus.com

The potential market cap would be $2,104m based on the market concensus.

Paymentus Holdings provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform. The company serves utility, financial service, insurance, government, telecommunication, and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Redmond, Washington.