Paymentus Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 45.6% Upside

Paymentus Holdings with ticker code (PAY) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 38 and 32 with the average target price sitting at 35.4. With the stocks previous close at 24.32 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 45.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1 and the 200 day moving average is 1. The company has a market cap of $2,848m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.paymentus.com

Paymentus Holdings provides electronic bill presentment and payment services. It operates a SaaS-based customer engagement and payment platform that enables direct-bill organizations to provide electronic billing and payment services. The company serves utility, financial service, insurance, government, telecommunication, and healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Redmond, Washington with additional offices in the United States, Canada, and India.