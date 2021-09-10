Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Paymentus Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 45.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Paymentus Holdings with ticker code (PAY) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 38 and 32 calculating the mean target price we have 35.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 24.33 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 45.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 27.66 and the 200 moving average now moves to 30.1. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,855m. Visit the company website at: http://www.paymentus.com

Paymentus Holdings provides electronic bill presentment and payment services. It operates a SaaS-based customer engagement and payment platform that enables direct-bill organizations to provide electronic billing and payment services. The company serves utility, financial service, insurance, government, telecommunication, and healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Redmond, Washington with additional offices in the United States, Canada, and India.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.