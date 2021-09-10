Paymentus Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 45.5% Upside

Paymentus Holdings with ticker code (PAY) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 38 and 32 calculating the mean target price we have 35.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 24.33 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 45.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 27.66 and the 200 moving average now moves to 30.1. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,855m. Visit the company website at: http://www.paymentus.com

Paymentus Holdings provides electronic bill presentment and payment services. It operates a SaaS-based customer engagement and payment platform that enables direct-bill organizations to provide electronic billing and payment services. The company serves utility, financial service, insurance, government, telecommunication, and healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Redmond, Washington with additional offices in the United States, Canada, and India.