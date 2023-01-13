Paymentus Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 44.9% Upside

Paymentus Holdings with ticker code (PAY) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 7.5 with a mean TP of 11.45. With the stocks previous close at 7.9 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 44.9%. The 50 day MA is 9.19 and the 200 moving average now moves to 12.65. The market cap for the company is $995m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.paymentus.com

The potential market cap would be $1,442m based on the market concensus.

Paymentus Holdings provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform. The company serves utility, financial service, insurance, government, telecommunication, and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Redmond, Washington.