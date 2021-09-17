Paymentus Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.7% Upside

Paymentus Holdings with ticker code (PAY) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 38 and 32 calculating the mean target price we have 35.4. Now with the previous closing price of 24.98 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 41.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 27.08 and the 200 moving average now moves to 29.79. The market cap for the company is $2,968m. Visit the company website at: http://www.paymentus.com

Paymentus Holdings provides electronic bill presentment and payment services. It operates a SaaS-based customer engagement and payment platform that enables direct-bill organizations to provide electronic billing and payment services. The company serves utility, financial service, insurance, government, telecommunication, and healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Redmond, Washington with additional offices in the United States, Canada, and India.