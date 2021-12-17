Paymentus Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.9% Upside

Paymentus Holdings with ticker code (PAY) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 41 and 30 with a mean TP of 35.88. Now with the previous closing price of 27.84 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 28.9%. The 50 day MA is 27.04 while the 200 day moving average is 28.29. The market cap for the company is $3,287m. Find out more information at: https://www.paymentus.com

Paymentus Holdings provides electronic bill presentment and payment services. It operates a SaaS-based customer engagement and payment platform that enables direct-bill organizations to provide electronic billing and payment services. The company serves utility, financial service, insurance, government, telecommunication, and healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Redmond, Washington with additional offices in the United States, Canada, and India.