Paymentus Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.0% Upside

Paymentus Holdings with ticker code (PAY) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 15 and 7.5 calculating the mean target price we have 10.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.44 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 28.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.02 and the 200 day moving average is 12.39. The market cap for the company is $1,025m. Find out more information at: https://www.paymentus.com

The potential market cap would be $1,311m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Paymentus Holdings provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform. The company serves utility, financial service, insurance, government, telecommunication, and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Redmond, Washington.