Paymentus Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.5% Upside

Paymentus Holdings found using ticker (PAY) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 41 and 30 and has a mean target at 34.63. Now with the previous closing price of 28.5 this would imply there is a potential upside of 21.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 28.53 and the 200 day moving average is 28.35. The market cap for the company is $3,343m. Company Website: https://www.paymentus.com

The potential market cap would be $4,062m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Paymentus Holdings provides electronic bill presentment and payment services. It operates a SaaS-based customer engagement and payment platform that enables direct-bill organizations to provide electronic billing and payment services. The company serves utility, financial service, insurance, government, telecommunication, and healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Redmond, Washington with additional offices in the United States, Canada, and India.