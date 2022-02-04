Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Paymentus Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Paymentus Holdings found using ticker (PAY) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 41 and 30 and has a mean target at 34.63. Now with the previous closing price of 28.5 this would imply there is a potential upside of 21.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 28.53 and the 200 day moving average is 28.35. The market cap for the company is $3,343m. Company Website: https://www.paymentus.com

The potential market cap would be $4,062m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Paymentus Holdings provides electronic bill presentment and payment services. It operates a SaaS-based customer engagement and payment platform that enables direct-bill organizations to provide electronic billing and payment services. The company serves utility, financial service, insurance, government, telecommunication, and healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Redmond, Washington with additional offices in the United States, Canada, and India.

You might also enjoy reading  Paypoint plc 22.2% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.