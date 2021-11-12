Paymentus Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.4% Upside

Paymentus Holdings with ticker code (PAY) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 39 and 34 and has a mean target at 36.2. Now with the previous closing price of 30.33 this indicates there is a potential upside of 19.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 25.18 and the 200 moving average now moves to 28.19. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,398m. Visit the company website at: http://www.paymentus.com

Paymentus Holdings provides electronic bill presentment and payment services. It operates a SaaS-based customer engagement and payment platform that enables direct-bill organizations to provide electronic billing and payment services. The company serves utility, financial service, insurance, government, telecommunication, and healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Redmond, Washington with additional offices in the United States, Canada, and India.