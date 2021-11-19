Paymentus Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.5% Upside

Paymentus Holdings found using ticker (PAY) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 39 and 29 calculating the average target price we see 35. Now with the previous closing price of 30.04 this would imply there is a potential upside of 16.5%. The day 50 moving average is 25.54 and the 200 moving average now moves to 28.25. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,605m. Company Website: http://www.paymentus.com

Paymentus Holdings provides electronic bill presentment and payment services. It operates a SaaS-based customer engagement and payment platform that enables direct-bill organizations to provide electronic billing and payment services. The company serves utility, financial service, insurance, government, telecommunication, and healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Redmond, Washington with additional offices in the United States, Canada, and India.