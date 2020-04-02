Paychex – Consenus Indicates Potential 7.6% Upside

Paychex with ticker code (PAYX) now have 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 80 and 58 with a mean TP of 67.71. With the stocks previous close at 62.92 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 7.6%. The 50 day MA is 73.48 and the 200 moving average now moves to 82.01. The company has a market cap of $21,740m. Find out more information at: http://www.paychex.com

Paychex provides integrated human capital management solutions for payroll, benefits, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing. It also provides HR outsourcing services, including payroll, employer compliance, HR and employee benefits administration, risk management outsourcing, and the on-site availability of a professionally trained HR representative; and retirement services administration, including plan implementation, ongoing compliance with government regulations, employee and employer reporting, participant and employer online access, electronic funds transfer, and other administrative services. In addition, the company offers cloud-based HR administration software products for employee benefits management and administration, time and attendance, recruiting, and onboarding solutions; various accounting and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses comprising payroll funding and outsourcing services, which include payroll processing, invoicing, and tax preparation; and various services, such as payment processing services, financial fitness programs, and a small-business loan resource center. Further, it provides insurance services for property and casualty coverage, such as workers’ compensation, business-owner policies, and commercial auto, as well as health and benefits coverage, including health, dental, vision, and life; and state unemployment insurance services, which allows clients with prompt processing for all claims, appeals, determinations, change statements, and requests for separation documents. The company markets its products and services through direct sales force. Paychex was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

