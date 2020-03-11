Paychex – Consenus Indicates Potential 12.0% Upside

Paychex with ticker code (PAYX) now have 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 97 and 74 and has a mean target at 85.94. Now with the previous closing price of 76.71 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 12.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 85.53 while the 200 day moving average is 84.36. The market cap for the company is $26,983m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.paychex.com

Paychex provides integrated human capital management solutions for payroll, benefits, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing. It also provides HR outsourcing services, including payroll, employer compliance, HR and employee benefits administration, risk management outsourcing, and the on-site availability of a professionally trained HR representative; and retirement services administration, including plan implementation, ongoing compliance with government regulations, employee and employer reporting, participant and employer online access, electronic funds transfer, and other administrative services. In addition, the company offers cloud-based HR administration software products for employee benefits management and administration, time and attendance, recruiting, and onboarding solutions; various accounting and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses comprising payroll funding and outsourcing services, which include payroll processing, invoicing, and tax preparation; and various services, such as payment processing services, financial fitness programs, and a small-business loan resource center. Further, it provides insurance services for property and casualty coverage, such as workers’ compensation, business-owner policies, and commercial auto, as well as health and benefits coverage, including health, dental, vision, and life; and state unemployment insurance services, which allows clients with prompt processing for all claims, appeals, determinations, change statements, and requests for separation documents. The company markets its products and services through direct sales force. Paychex was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn