PAVmed Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 187.0% Upside

PAVmed Inc. with ticker code (PAVM) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 5.25 and 5 and has a mean target at 5.08. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.77 this would imply there is a potential upside of 187.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.87 while the 200 day moving average is 1.97. The company has a market cap of $95m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.pavmed.com

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company’s lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube. Its product pipeline also comprises NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; NextFlo, a disposable infusion system; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.