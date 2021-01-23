PAVmed Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 187.0% Upside

PAVmed Inc. with ticker code (PAVM) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5.25 and 5 calculating the average target price we see 5.08. With the stocks previous close at 1.77 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 187.0%. The day 50 moving average is 1.87 while the 200 day moving average is 1.97. The market cap for the company is $95m. Company Website: http://www.pavmed.com

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company’s lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube. Its product pipeline also comprises NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; NextFlo, a disposable infusion system; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.