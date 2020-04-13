PAVmed Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 157.7% Upside

PAVmed Inc. found using ticker (PAVM) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 5 with the average target price sitting at 5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.94 this would imply there is a potential upside of 157.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.01 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.38. The company has a market capitalisation of $85m. Visit the company website at: http://www.pavmed.com

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company’s lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube. Its product pipeline also comprises NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; NextFlo, a disposable infusion system; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn