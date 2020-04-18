PAVmed Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 116.5% Upside

PAVmed Inc. with ticker code (PAVM) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 5 and 5 calculating the average target price we see 5. With the stocks previous close at 2.31 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 116.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.96 while the 200 day moving average is 1.41. The company has a market capitalisation of $104m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.pavmed.com

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company’s lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube. Its product pipeline also comprises NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; NextFlo, a disposable infusion system; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

