Parsley Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 64.9% Upside

Parsley Energy with ticker code (PE) have now 31 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 12 calculating the mean target price we have 15.6. Now with the previous closing price of 9.46 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 64.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 11.08 and the 200 moving average now moves to 9.65. The market cap for the company is $3,843m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.parsleyenergy.com

Parsley Energy, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

