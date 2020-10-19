Parsley Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 46.2% Upside

Parsley Energy found using ticker (PE) have now 31 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 22 and 11.5 calculating the average target price we see 15.53. Now with the previous closing price of 10.62 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 46.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.85 while the 200 day moving average is 9.98. The company has a market cap of $4,256m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.parsleyenergy.com

Parsley Energy, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

