Parsley Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 46.2% Upside

Parsley Energy with ticker code (PE) now have 31 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 11.5 with the average target price sitting at 15.53. Now with the previous closing price of 10.62 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 46.2%. The 50 day MA is 9.82 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10.06. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,016m. Find out more information at: http://www.parsleyenergy.com

Parsley Energy, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

