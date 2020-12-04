Twitter
Parsley Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.7% Upside

Parsley Energy with ticker code (PE) have now 27 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 20 and 11 and has a mean target at 14.71. With the stocks previous close at 12.61 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 16.7%. The day 50 moving average is 11.29 and the 200 day moving average is 10.76. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,425m. Visit the company website at: http://www.parsleyenergy.com

Parsley Energy, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

