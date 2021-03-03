Parsley Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.5% Downside

Parsley Energy with ticker code (PE) have now 26 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 11 calculating the mean target price we have 15.5. With the stocks previous close at 16.41 this would imply there is a potential downside of -5.5%. The day 50 moving average is 15.2 and the 200 day moving average is 11.66. The market cap for the company is $6,990m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.parsleyenergy.com

Parsley Energy, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.