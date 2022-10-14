Follow us on:

Parker-Hannifin Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Parker-Hannifin Corporation with ticker code (PH) now have 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 404 and 260 calculating the mean target price we have 319.88. Now with the previous closing price of 253.17 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 26.3%. The 50 day MA is 272.04 and the 200 day moving average is 279.36. The market cap for the company is $33,292m. Find out more information at: https://www.parker.com

The potential market cap would be $42,064m based on the market concensus.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural, and military machinery and equipment industries. The Aerospace Systems segment offers products for use in commercial and military airframe and engine programs, such as control actuation systems and components, engine build-up ducting, engine exhaust nozzles and assemblies, engine systems and components, fluid conveyance systems and components, fuel systems and components, fuel tank inerting systems, hydraulic systems and components, lubrication components, pilot controls, pneumatic control components, thermal management products, and wheels and brakes, as well as fluid metering, delivery, and atomization devices. This segment markets its products directly to OEMs and end users. The company markets its products through direct-sales employees, independent distributors, and sales representatives. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

