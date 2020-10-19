Park National Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -.6% Downside

Park National Corporation with ticker code (PRK) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 90 and 86 with the average target price sitting at 88.67. With the stocks previous close at 89.17 this would indicate that there is a downside of -.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 87.72 and the 200 day moving average is 78.26. The market cap for the company is $1,459m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.parknationalcorp.com

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers. The company also provides commercial loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventory and accounts receivable, acquisition financing, and commercial leasing, as well as for consumer finance companies; commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans to developers and owners of commercial real estate; consumer loans, such as automobile loans and leases; consumer finance services; home equity lines of credit; and residential real estate and construction loans, as well as installment loans and commercial loans. In addition, it offers aircraft financing and asset management services. The company operates 125 financial service offices, including 138 automated teller machines. Park National Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Newark, Ohio.

