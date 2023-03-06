Park National Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.8% Upside

Park National Corporation found using ticker (PRK) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 140 and 118 calculating the mean target price we have 129.33. With the stocks previous close at 127.03 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 1.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 132.72 and the 200 moving average now moves to 131.83. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,077m. Find out more information at: https://www.parknationalcorp.com

The potential market cap would be $2,115m based on the market concensus.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers. It also provides commercial loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventory and accounts receivable, acquisition financing, and commercial leasing, as well as for consumer finance companies; commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans to developers and owners of commercial real estate; originates financing leases primarily for the purchase of commercial vehicles, operating/manufacturing equipment, and municipal vehicles/equipment; consumer loans, such as automobile loans; consumer finance services; home equity lines of credit; and residential real estate and construction loans, as well as installment loans and commercial loans. In addition, the company offers aircraft financing and asset management services; and ParkDirect, a personal banking application. Park National Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Newark, Ohio.