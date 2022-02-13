Park National Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential .7% Upside

Park National Corporation found using ticker (PRK) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 137.5 and 130 with a mean TP of 132.5. Now with the previous closing price of 131.52 this is indicating there is a potential upside of .7%. The 50 day MA is 136.1 and the 200 day moving average is 126.49. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,148m. Visit the company website at: https://www.parknationalcorp.com

The potential market cap would be $2,164m based on the market concensus.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers. The company also provides commercial loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventory and accounts receivable, acquisition financing, and commercial leasing, as well as for consumer finance companies; commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans to developers and owners of commercial real estate; consumer loans, such as automobile loans and leases; consumer finance services; home equity lines of credit; and residential real estate and construction loans, as well as installment loans and commercial loans. In addition, it offers aircraft financing and asset management services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 101 financial service offices and a network of 117 automated teller machines in 26 Ohio counties, 1 Kentucky county, 3 North Carolina counties, and 4 South Carolina counties. Park National Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Newark, Ohio.