Park National Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -9.6% Downside

Park National Corporation found using ticker (PRK) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 140 and 122 and has a mean target at 132.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 146.88 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -9.6%. The day 50 moving average is 137.47 and the 200 moving average now moves to 129.25. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,397m. Company Website: https://www.parknationalcorp.com

The potential market cap would be $2,168m based on the market concensus.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers. It also provides commercial loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventory and accounts receivable, acquisition financing, and commercial leasing, as well as for consumer finance companies; commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans to developers and owners of commercial real estate; consumer loans, such as automobile loans and leases; consumer finance services; home equity lines of credit; and residential real estate and construction loans, as well as installment loans and commercial loans. In addition, the company offers aircraft financing and asset management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 96 financial service offices and a network of 116 automated teller machines in 26 Ohio counties, 1 Kentucky county, 3 North Carolina counties, and 4 South Carolina counties. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Newark, Ohio.