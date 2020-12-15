Park National Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -6.0% Downside

Park National Corporation found using ticker (PRK) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 116 and 78 and has a mean target at 97.5. Now with the previous closing price of 103.76 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -6.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 100.84 and the 200 moving average now moves to 85.67. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,658m. Company Website: http://www.parknationalcorp.com

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers. The company also provides commercial loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventory and accounts receivable, acquisition financing, and commercial leasing, as well as for consumer finance companies; commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans to developers and owners of commercial real estate; consumer loans, such as automobile loans and leases; consumer finance services; home equity lines of credit; and residential real estate and construction loans, as well as installment loans and commercial loans. In addition, it offers aircraft financing and asset management services. The company operates 125 financial service offices, including 138 automated teller machines. Park National Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Newark, Ohio.