Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.9% Upside

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. with ticker code (PK) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 11 calculating the mean target price we have 16.04. With the stocks previous close at 13.72 this would imply there is a potential upside of 16.9%. The 50 day MA is 13.02 and the 200 day MA is 13.94. The company has a market cap of $3,137m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.pkhotelsandresorts.com

The potential market cap would be $3,667m based on the market concensus.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park’s portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.