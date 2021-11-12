Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.3% Upside

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. with ticker code (PK) now have 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 28 and 17 with a mean TP of 22.53. With the stocks previous close at 20.62 this would imply there is a potential upside of 9.3%. The 50 day MA is 19.44 and the 200 day MA is 19.82. The market cap for the company is $4,685m. Company Website: http://www.pkhotelsandresorts.com

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park’s portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.