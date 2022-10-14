Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 61.8% Upside

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. found using ticker (PK) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 28 and 15 with the average target price sitting at 18.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.67 this would imply there is a potential upside of 61.8%. The day 50 moving average is 13.69 and the 200 moving average now moves to 16.67. The company has a market cap of $2,690m. Find out more information at: https://www.pkhotelsandresorts.com

The potential market cap would be $4,352m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park’s portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.