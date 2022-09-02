Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 47.0% Upside

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. with ticker code (PK) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 28 and 15 and has a mean target at 20.42. With the stocks previous close at 13.89 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 47.0%. The 50 day MA is 14.61 and the 200 day MA is 17.45. The market cap for the company is $3,174m. Company Website: https://www.pkhotelsandresorts.com

The potential market cap would be $4,666m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park’s portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.