Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 45.9% Upside

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. with ticker code (PK) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 11 with a mean TP of 16.82. With the stocks previous close at 11.53 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 45.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 12.65 and the 200 day MA is 16.02. The market cap for the company is $2,775m. Company Website: https://www.pkhotelsandresorts.com

The potential market cap would be $4,048m based on the market concensus.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park’s portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.