Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 45.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. with ticker code (PK) now have 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 28 and 18.5 with a mean TP of 22.7. With the stocks previous close at 15.62 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 45.3%. The 50 day MA is 18.34 and the 200 day moving average is 18.74. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,309m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.pkhotelsandresorts.com

The potential market cap would be $4,809m based on the market concensus.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park’s portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

