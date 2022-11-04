Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.0% Upside

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. found using ticker (PK) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 28 and 11 with a mean TP of 17.68. With the stocks previous close at 12.54 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 41.0%. The day 50 moving average is 12.88 and the 200 moving average now moves to 16.17. The market cap for the company is $2,696m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.pkhotelsandresorts.com

The potential market cap would be $3,801m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park’s portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.