Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.1% Upside

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. found using ticker (PK) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 28 and 15 with the average target price sitting at 20.65. With the stocks previous close at 15.51 this indicates there is a potential upside of 33.1%. The day 50 moving average is 15.18 and the 200 moving average now moves to 17.82. The market cap for the company is $3,588m. Company Website: https://www.pkhotelsandresorts.com

The potential market cap would be $4,778m based on the market concensus.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park’s portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.