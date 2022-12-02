Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.9% Upside

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. with ticker code (PK) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 25 and 11 and has a mean target at 16.54. With the stocks previous close at 12.83 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 28.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 12.18 and the 200 moving average now moves to 15.62. The company has a market cap of $2,887m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.pkhotelsandresorts.com

The potential market cap would be $3,722m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park’s portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.