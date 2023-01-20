Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. with ticker code (PK) have now 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 11 with the average target price sitting at 15.63. Now with the previous closing price of 12.43 this indicates there is a potential upside of 25.7%. The day 50 moving average is 12.12 and the 200 day MA is 14.54. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,790m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.pkhotelsandresorts.com

The potential market cap would be $3,509m based on the market concensus.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park’s portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

