Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.5% Upside

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. with ticker code (PK) now have 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 25 and 11 with the average target price sitting at 15.7. Now with the previous closing price of 12.51 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 25.5%. The 50 day MA is 12.13 and the 200 day moving average is 14.68. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,869m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.pkhotelsandresorts.com

The potential market cap would be $3,601m based on the market concensus.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park’s portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.