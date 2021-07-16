Twitter
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.3% Upside

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. found using ticker (PK) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 28 and 18 with the average target price sitting at 23.62. Now with the previous closing price of 19 this would imply there is a potential upside of 24.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 20.75 and the 200 day moving average is 20.48. The company has a market cap of $4,453m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.pkhotelsandresorts.com

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park’s portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

