Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.4% Upside

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. found using ticker (PK) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 28 and 18 and has a mean target at 23.62. With the stocks previous close at 21.39 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 10.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 21.27 and the 200 moving average now moves to 20.21. The company has a market cap of $5,106m. Find out more information at: http://www.pkhotelsandresorts.com

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park’s portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.