Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -9.8% Downside

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. found using ticker (PK) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 26 and 14 and has a mean target at 19.62. With the stocks previous close at 21.75 this would indicate that there is a downside of -9.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 18.69 and the 200 moving average now moves to 14.18. The market cap for the company is $5,132m. Find out more information at: http://www.pkhotelsandresorts.com

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park’s portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.