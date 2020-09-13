Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.9% Downside

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. with ticker code (PK) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 6.5 with the average target price sitting at 9.69. With the stocks previous close at 10.19 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -4.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.25 and the 200 moving average now moves to 9.72. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,377m. Company Website: http://www.pkhotelsandresorts.com

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park’s portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn